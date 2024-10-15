Brookstone Capital Management Sells 124 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $472.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $475.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

