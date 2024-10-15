Cwm LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 26,125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,467 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 463,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS EALT opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

