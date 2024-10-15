Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $265,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $286.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

