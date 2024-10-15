Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $428.08 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

