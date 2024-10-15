Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $985,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KT were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KT by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KT by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

