UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

