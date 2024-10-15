iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $96.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

