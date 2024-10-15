Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 27,238 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 205,439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NatWest Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 765,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.1543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

