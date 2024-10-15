Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $213,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock worth $21,099,657. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

