Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

