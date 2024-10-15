Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

