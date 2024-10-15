Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,027,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 182,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

