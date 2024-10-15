Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

