Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 89.36, a current ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

