Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 94,989 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 94,989 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Shell by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Shell by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

