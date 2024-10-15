Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.59 Million Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teekay were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TK. CWM LLC increased its position in Teekay by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 885.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Teekay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Teekay by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Trading Down 3.6 %

Teekay stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

