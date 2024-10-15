GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

