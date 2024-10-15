Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.