Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,278 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $185.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

