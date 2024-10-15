GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 57 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HII opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

