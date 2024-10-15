NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

