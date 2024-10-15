Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $883.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

