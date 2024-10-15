Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,925,000 after buying an additional 1,429,261 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.