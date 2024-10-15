Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $256,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.37.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

