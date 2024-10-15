Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 600 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

PWR opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

