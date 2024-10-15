Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hologic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 306,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,981,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $202,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.