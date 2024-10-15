Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,988 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.01.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,421,212.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock worth $1,279,321. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

