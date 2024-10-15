Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

