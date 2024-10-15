Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1,128.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in LKQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 213,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

