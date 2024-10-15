Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,375 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 146,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 555,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

