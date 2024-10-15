Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $18,628,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 432.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

