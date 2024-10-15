Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

