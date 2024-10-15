Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

