Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys 808 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

