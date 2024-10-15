Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 294.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $14,589,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

