Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,000 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 429.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.87.

IQV stock opened at $233.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

