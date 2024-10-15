Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 521.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Biogen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

