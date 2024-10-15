Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.