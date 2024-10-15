Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 584.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 232,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

