Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 286.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 116.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $331.80 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.