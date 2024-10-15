830 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $283.32 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $213.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

