UMB Bank n.a. Buys 25 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,568.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,558.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,560.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.