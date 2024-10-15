Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OVV opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

