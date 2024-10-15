Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.