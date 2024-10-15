Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 292.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,546,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 157,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

