UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $241,384,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,848.76 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,401.01 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,755.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,759.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

