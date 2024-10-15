UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 733 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,434 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.