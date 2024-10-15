Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

