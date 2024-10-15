Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $219.98 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $220.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

