Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $84.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

